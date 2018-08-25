Register
21:06 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, shows a portion of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran

    Iran Awaits EU Guarantees on Oil Sales, Bank Relations Amid US Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The European Union has pledged to keep the Iran nuclear deal afloat after the US president announced the country would be leaving the agreement and re-imposing sanctions against Tehran.

    On August 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran is still waiting for the EU to take action on the sale of Iranian oil and preservation of cooperation with the country's banks as Brussels previously promised, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

    READ MORE: State Dept Representative: Iran to Conduct More Assassinations Due to EU Funding

    He also stood up in defense of the EU's decision to address financial assistance to Iran in the form of €18 million ($21 million), which was transferred to the Islamic Republic to help it cope with the recently re-imposed US sanctions.

    "This is a package that will help both sides have communication with each other and it doesn't have anything to do with the nuclear agreement and other hype," the minister said.

    Brussels plans to send some €50 million in financial help to Iran amid the US sanctions targeting Iran's economy. The help was met with criticism in Washington, with a top diplomat Brian Hook saying it was "the wrong message at the wrong time."

    The re-imposed US sanctions will affect any company doing business with Tehran, putting European firms at risk, with some of them already having left the country. European leaders have blasted the secondary US sanctions and introduced a Blocking Statute in order to counter them. Several EU companies even tried to obtain a waiver from the US Treasury in order to avoid sanctions, but without success.

    READ MORE: Tehran Refutes Claims That EU Economic Aid to Iran Meant to Offset US Sanctions

    US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the US was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement reached in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, France, China, the UK, Germany and the EU. The deal was designed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, lifting economic sanctions against the country in return.

    Related:

    State Dept Representative: Iran to Conduct More Assassinations Due to EU Funding
    Tehran Refutes Claims That EU Economic Aid to Iran Meant to Offset US Sanctions
    Netanyahu Praises Major EU Airlines' Decision to Terminate Flights to Iran
    EU Earmarks $20Mln for Iran in Effort to Offset US Sanctions
    EU Sees Idea to Create 'Independent SWIFT' to Secure Iran Deal - Source
    Berlin: EU Has to Form 'Independent SWIFT' to Protect Firms From Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, banking, oil trade, Mohammad Javad Zarif, European Union, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse