Jordan MPs Want to End Treaty With Israel Over Jerusalem Occupation - Reports

Jordan is the custodian of Jerusalem al-Quds' Muslim holy sites, which explains its close attention to the status of Jerusalem, particularly, concerning the relocation of the US embassy to the city, which Amman opposed.

Some Members of Jordanian Parliament refused to appoint a new envoy to Israel demanding to break 1994 peace agreement between the countries.

"We seek to scrap the agreement and don't succeed. The Palestinians are the ones who should occupy Israel and not the other way around. We stand with them in their just fight," MP Hazem Majali said as quoted by the Israeli website Ynetnews on Friday.

He went on saying that in case the country appoints the envoy, Jordan should adopt a more decisive position on the matter. "The new ambassador should defend Jordan's interest, and mainly halt the activity of the occupation regime in al-Quds [Jerusalem]," the MP stressed.

The statement was made amid the discussion concerning the appointment of Ghassan Majali, who is Hazem Majali's cousin, as ambassador in Israel.

The harsh reaction of the MPs was caused by Washington's decision to relocate the US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem this April, which contradicted Jordan's stance on the issue.

After the 1994 agreement, Jordan became the second Arab country which established diplomatic relations with Israel. However, Amman keeps the hard line on the issue of Jerusalem, as territory occupied by Israel. Earlier this year Jordanian King Abdullah II confirmed that stance, stressing that East Jerusalem should be the capital of a future Palestinian state.