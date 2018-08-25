10 Killed, 5 Injured in Collapse of Residential Buildings in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The collapse of three residential buildings in Mashhad in the northeast of Iran left 10 people killed and five others injured on Saturday, the ISNA news agency reported.

"As of now, ten people were killed in this incident," Mehdi Rezai, the deputy head of the Mashhad fire department, told the ISNA news agency, adding that five wounded people had been hospitalized.

Rezai also noted that 15 neighboring buildings had been damaged by the boiler blast that caused the collapse. The official added that the authorities were working to determine the reason behind the incident.

The city of Mashhad is located in the northeastern part of the country, some 900 kilometers (550 miles), northeast of the capital Tehran.