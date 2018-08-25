State Dept Representative: Iran to Conduct More Assassinations Due to EU Funding

"The European Union’s August 23 announcement of a new $20.7 million payment that will ‘widen economic and sectoral relations’ between Iran and Europe sends the wrong message at the wrong time," Hook said on Friday. "More money in the hands of the Ayatollah means more money to conduct assassinations in those very European countries."
Previously, President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the JCPOA and re-impose sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran. The European Union along with other signatories to the nuclear deal, however, stressed their interest in preserving ties with Iran. EU has also amended its Blocking Statute to protect the interests of EU companies doing business with Iran.
