Western-Made Weapons Discovered Near Deir ez-Zor in Syria – Reports

Well over 500,000 Syrians have so far returned to their homes after vast swathes of lands in eastern Syrian were recently cleared of Daesh jihadists.

In the course of sweeping joint operations in al-Mayadeen in Deir ez-Zor, in southeast Syria, the authorities in cooperation with Syrian Army engineers discovered weapons, ammunition and medicines, some of which were western-made, left behind in the area by Daesh* terrorists, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

One such warehouse full of assault rifles and mortar shells was discovered in the town of Sbeikhan. Another one, where rocket shells were manufactured, was spotted near a town 70 kilometers away from Deir ez-Zor, a city from where jihadists had launched attacks both on residential areas and military zones.

According to SANA, a separate warehouse was found that stored foreign-made medicines and medical equipment that Daesh had used at field hospitals in Dablan, also a stone’s throw from liberated Deir ez-Zor.

Engineering units are going ahead with combing areas cleared of Daesh militants earlier this year, with over 500,000 locals already having returned to their homes.

Deir ez-Zor province had been under the siege by Daesh militants since 2014 before the area was cleared in September 2017 by government forces. Deir ez-Zor was also targeted by a Daesh offensive from May to June this year.

* Daesh is a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries.

