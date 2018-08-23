Saudi-Led Coalition Thwarts Houthi Attack on Commercial Ship in Red Sea – Media

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Houthi movement claimed they had been targeting a military vessel. The incident involved a missile launch conducted by rebels from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi movement continues to fight against the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemen war, aimed at restoring the power of Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. He was forced to flee the country.

Currently, Yemeni pro-government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition of Gulf States, have suspended their advance into the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Their military operation, aimed at gaining control of the city, began on June 13 after the Houthis ignored the government's offer for a peaceful settlement, which expired on June 12. The government stated that it had exhausted all available political and diplomatic means to make the rebels withdraw from the port.

Some Saudi cities and areas, such as the city of Jizan and surrounding territories, have been the target of numerous missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. However, Saudi defense systems have managed to intercept most of them.

