Syrian Government Troops Down 3 Combat Drones in Idlib Province

"On August 21, the servicemen of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic detected three UAVs, which were launched from the territories controlled by militants toward the positions of government troops near the western outskirts of the settlement of Abu Dali in the south of Idlib province. All three UAVs were destroyed by the fire of ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun and small arms, Syrian soldiers were not injured," Tsygankov said at a briefing.
Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country.
On August 14, Tsygankov said that Russian air defenses at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria downed a total of 16 UAVs launched by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone since the beginning of the month.
