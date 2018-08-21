Sea of People: WATCH Thousands of Muslims Walk Around Kaaba in Mecca

Roughly 2.37 million people have arrived in Mecca to perform an Islamic pilgrimage called the hajj. The event, which sees Muslims perform religious rituals around the famous Black Stone, brings together millions of people every year.

Crowds of Muslim pilgrims can be seen walking counterclockwise around the Black Stone of Kaaba in mesmerizing footage filmed at the Masjid al-Haram Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca and one of the five pillars of Islam. Every Muslim is expected to go on the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, if they are able-bodied and financially capable of the journey.