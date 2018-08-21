Iran Unveils First Domestically Made Fighter Jet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran unveiled the country's first domestically designed and built Kowsar fighter on Tuesday ahead of the National Day of Defense Industry, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the fighter conducted the first demonstration flight during a special ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The jet is capable of carrying various weapons and could be used for aerial support missions, the news agency added.

READ MORE: Iran Mulls 'Solutions' to Sell Oil Bypassing US Sanctions

© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi Iranian MP Demands Over Trillion Dollars in War Reparations From Iraq

On Saturday, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami announced the unveiling ceremony of the new aircraft, noting that Iran was acting within the framework of the active deterrence strategy to "acquire whatever is necessary for defense." The minister added that Tehran would also continue developing new missiles.

Iran is currently facing the reintroduction of US sanctions. Part of the restrictions against Iran went into force earlier this month, while the second portion is expected to take effect in the fall. In May, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would leave Iran's nuclear deal, which stipulated that Tehran should ensure the peaceful nature of its missile program in exchange for gradual lifting of the international sanctions.