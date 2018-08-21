Several Missiles Fired at Kabul During President's Speech - Reports

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the attack occurred at 09:00 local time (04:30 GMT).
READ MORE: Afghan Air Force Strikes Kill 32 Taliban Militants — Reports
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani had earlier proposed a three-month-long ceasefire.
In his turn, the Taliban's supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada, said that the fight against the Afghan government will continue, according to the Taliban* officials.
Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.
*Taliban movement is a tessrorist group, banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)