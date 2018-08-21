Several Missiles Fired at Kabul During President's Speech - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several missiles were fired at Kabul during the speech of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, the attack occurred at 09:00 local time (04:30 GMT).

The rockets were fired at the Presidential Palace and the Green Zone, city's government district, where embassies of many countries are located.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani had earlier proposed a three-month-long ceasefire.

In his turn, the Taliban's supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada, said that the fight against the Afghan government will continue, according to the Taliban* officials.

Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.

*Taliban movement is a tessrorist group, banned in Russia