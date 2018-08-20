Two People Detained in Ankara in Connection with US Embassy Shooting - Reports

Earlier in the day, an unidentified person fired shots at the US Embassy in Ankara, reportedly targetting the security guard cabin.

Local Turkish police has detained two suspects on Monday who might have a connection to the US Embassy shooting in Ankara, Anadolu agency reported.

The police even managed to find a vehicle that was used to commit a crime.

The assault was made by two men, aged 38 and 39, NTV reported. The police found a gun that two men used to target the Embassy.

The Turkish authorities condemn the shooting attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, considering it an attempt to "create chaos," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

The shooting took place amid tensions in US-Turkish relations caused by the imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was detained in Turkey in 2016 over his alleged ties to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Turkey holds responsible for orchestrating the failed military coup of 2016.

As bilateral ties worsened, the United States froze the assets of two Turkish ministers over their alleged role in Brunson's imprisonment and other human rights abuses in the country. Washington also doubled tariffs on imported Turkish steel and aluminum, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a historic low.