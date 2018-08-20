Unknown Gunman Attacks US Embassy in Turkey (VIDEO)

According to the local media reports, the gunman reportedly targeted the security guard cabin at the US embassy. Local authorities were reportedly alerted about the shooting from the passing vehicle and they are on the lookout for the suspect.
At least 4 gunshots were reportedly fired in front of Gate 6 of the US embassy, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, CNN Turk reported.
#BREAKING: Shots fired at the US Embassy in Ankara #Turkey, targeting the security guards booth pic.twitter.com/Zg5VJHyB5M— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 20 августа 2018 г.
READ MORE: US to Slap New Sanctions on Turkey if It Refuses to Release US Pastor
All comments
Show new comments (0)