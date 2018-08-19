Iraqi Supreme Court Ratifies Parliamentary Election Results - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq has ratified the results of the country’s parliamentary election, which took place on May 12, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported Sunday, citing a court’s representative.

The Iraqi authorities began recounting votes in early July. The process was carried out gradually at polling stations in six provinces over reports of multiple violations. Representatives of the United Nations, political blocs and candidates have been involved in observing the recount. The recount was completed in early August.

The parliamentary election was held in Iraq for the first time since the defeat of the Daesh* terrorist group there. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced that the country had been freed from the Daesh terrorist group in December 2017.

According to the results initially published by the Iraqi electoral commission, the Alliance towards Reforms (Sairun) came first, the Fatah Alliance came second, while Abadi's Victory Alliance was third.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia