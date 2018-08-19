Red Cross to Scale Up Work in Syria in 2019, Alongside Red Crescent - President

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) intends to boost its operation in Syria in 2019 and increase cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent nonprofit, President of the ICRC Peter Maurer told Sputnik.

"We are [counting] on continuing to be active in 2019 in Syria. I think the ICRC will still be needed, and we are determined to grow our operation and cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent," Maurer said.

The ICRC president remarked that the situation on the ground had changed after large territories returned under the government control. At the same time, the humanitarian situation was not improving as rapidly as the military situation was changing, and the access given to humanitarian organizations did not increase fast enough to satisfy growing needs, Maurer said.

The ICRC president added that the changes on the ground led to those new needs appearing and stressed the need for the conflicting parties to respect the international humanitarian law.

Humanitarian Workers Facing More Security Challenges

Humanitarian aid workers have been facing an increasing number of security challenges over the last few years, while lack of access and red tape continue to be a problem as well, Peter Maurer said.

"Unfortunately we see over the last couple of years… growing numbers of security challenges for humanitarian work," Maurer said.

According to the ICRC president, the tendencies have generally been negative in the last few years.

"But it is not only the security of the humanitarian workers… It is also the lack of access, the administrative hurdles that humanitarians get confronted with, also the disrespect for national humanitarian law," Maurer explained.

The ICRC president stressed that most deaths of humanitarian workers occurred in only a few spots, and 80 percent of displaced persons had fled from the same spots.

Maurer said that these challenges had to be faced, and the international community had the necessary capabilities.