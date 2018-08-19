Register
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, top center, reviews army troops marching during the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

    Iranian MP Demands Over Trillion Dollars in War Reparations From Iraq

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    The Iran-Iraq war, the First Gulf War (September 22, 1980 - August 20, 1988) was an armed conflict between Iraq and Iran. The war was preceded by a series of territorial disputes between the two countries.

    Iraq should pay Iran $1.1 trillion in reparations for the 1980-88 war, Hishmatullah Fallah Bisha, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, said in an interview with ISNA news agency, stating that:

    "Iraq earns a lot of money from the sale of oil, so they have the ability to pay compensations [to Iran] as they do to Kuwait," he said as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

    READ MORE: Caught in the Middle: How Trump's Anti-Iran Sanctions Inflicting Pain on Iraqis

    Earlier, a member of the Mejlis from Tehran Mahmud Sadehi also demanded compensation for the war with Iraq.

    According to the official, "the Iraqi side does not completely deny that it will pay compensation."

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on February 11, 2016
    © AP Photo / Adam BERRY
    Visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi to Iran Canceled - Reports
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at an event makring the 30th anniversary of the end of the war with Iraq that "there are still unresolved issues to be resolved."

    The claims of Iranian officials about reparations began a few days after the US announced its resumption of sanctions against the country.

    Hishmatullah Fallah Bisha also pointed out the recent statement by Iraq on the resumption of compensation payments to Kuwait, suspended in October 2014 because of budgetary constraints, as the country was at war with Daesh*.

    READ MORE: Iraqi PM: We Won't Interact With Anti-Iran Sanctions, Will Protect Our Interests

    The Iran-Iraq war began on September 22, 1980 when Iraqi soldiers crossed the disputed Shatt al-Arab river and invaded Iran's Khuzestan province.

    The war, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, was one of the most difficult and bloody conflicts in modern human history. The relationship between Tehran and Baghdad has been strained since the very creation of the Kingdom of Iraq (1921).

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

