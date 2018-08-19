Iranian MP Demands Over Trillion Dollars in War Reparations From Iraq

The Iran-Iraq war, the First Gulf War (September 22, 1980 - August 20, 1988) was an armed conflict between Iraq and Iran. The war was preceded by a series of territorial disputes between the two countries.

Iraq should pay Iran $1.1 trillion in reparations for the 1980-88 war, Hishmatullah Fallah Bisha, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian parliament, said in an interview with ISNA news agency, stating that:

"Iraq earns a lot of money from the sale of oil, so they have the ability to pay compensations [to Iran] as they do to Kuwait," he said as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, a member of the Mejlis from Tehran Mahmud Sadehi also demanded compensation for the war with Iraq.

According to the official, "the Iraqi side does not completely deny that it will pay compensation."

Visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi to Iran Canceled - Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at an event makring the 30th anniversary of the end of the war with Iraq that "there are still unresolved issues to be resolved."

The claims of Iranian officials about reparations began a few days after the US announced its resumption of sanctions against the country.

Hishmatullah Fallah Bisha also pointed out the recent statement by Iraq on the resumption of compensation payments to Kuwait, suspended in October 2014 because of budgetary constraints, as the country was at war with Daesh*.

The Iran-Iraq war began on September 22, 1980 when Iraqi soldiers crossed the disputed Shatt al-Arab river and invaded Iran's Khuzestan province.

The war, which lasted from 1980 to 1988, was one of the most difficult and bloody conflicts in modern human history. The relationship between Tehran and Baghdad has been strained since the very creation of the Kingdom of Iraq (1921).

