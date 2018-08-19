WATCH Millions of Muslims Flock to Mecca for Hajj

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca, a town in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most important traditions of Islam.

Hajj pilgrims have been arriving in Mecca and walking around the Kaaba at the Masjid al-Haram Mosque ahead of the Hajj, which starts at sunset on August 19 and ends on August 24.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Islam's holiest city, is one of the most important traditions of the religion. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, and each Muslim is required to make the pilgrimage at least once in a life time. Annually, the religious event brings together millions of Muslims.

