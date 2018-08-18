Erdogan: Turkey to Continue Counterterror Operations in Syria, Iraq

"The operations of the Turkish army in Jarabulus, Al Bab and Afrin will be carried out in other Syrian regions, up to the Iraqi border. They will also be carried out in [Iraq’s] Sinjar and Makhmur. We will eliminate the terrorist threat coming from the territory of Syria and Iraq. We will not let terrorists to control zones near our southern borders," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development Party's congress.
Damascus has condemned Ankara's military operations, saying they violate the Syrian sovereignty.
The Turkish forces are also involved in anti-Kurdish raids in northern Iraq.
