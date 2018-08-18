Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missile Over Kingdom's Southwest – Reports

The incident is reportedly the latest in a string of missile launches by the rebels from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has blamed frequent rocket launches on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which has been mired in a war for years. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi since March 2015.
For the past several years, Yemen has been in the grip of a violent conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The war has caused a nationwide humanitarian catastrophe and claimed lives of thousands of people.
