5 Killed, 2 Injured in Random Shooting at Mufti's Office in Tercan, Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Five people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at the office of the local mufti in the town of Terсan in Erzincan province in northeastern Turkey, the provincial administration said Friday.

"At 15.00 [local time, 12:00 GMT] on August 17, during a meeting in mufti's office in the building of the local administration, one of the members of the staff of the mufti's office, F.A., started a random shooting during a quarrel, which resulted in the death of two people, including mufti's deputy. Another five people were wounded, including F.A. himself, when he was trying to commit suicide. The wounded were taken to a hospital where, despite the efforts of doctors, three of them died, including F.A.," the report said.

The condition of both wounded is serious, it noted. The prosecutor's office began investigating the incident.

