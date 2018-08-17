Turkish Court Rejects US Pastor Brunson's Appeal for Release

The case of US missionary Andrew Brunson became the trigger for the sanctions recently imposed by the United States on Turkey.

A Turkish court has rejected an appeal to release US pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest. The NTV broadcaster noted that it was the third time the court refused to release the pastor from house arrest and let him leave the country. His next hearing is scheduled for October 12.

US Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson, residing in the Turkish province of Izmir, is facing trial over reportedly playing a role in 2016 failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has been accused of ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric living in the US and believed by Erdogan to be behind the failed 2016 military coup against him.

His case became the reason for the diplomatic spat between Ankara and Washington . On August 10, the latter doubled the previously imposed import tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Responding to the tariffs, Turkey announced that it would challenge the US tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The lira, the Turkish national currency has lost some 40 percent of its value and experienced a major slide, falling from 6.04 to 6.21 against the US dollar. However, after a two-day downturn, the lira regained back its position.

