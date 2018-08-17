US 'Iranian Group' Established to 'Close Off Diplomatic Ramps' - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will try to destabilize Iran and disrupt diplomatic efforts to solve problems via the newly created Iran Action Group at the Department of State, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement.

"The State Department’s new ‘Iran Action Group’ is nothing more than an attempt to bypass the [agency’s] civil servant experts to implement [Secretary of State Michael] Pompeo’s dangerous vision to destabilize Iran and close off diplomatic ramps," the statement said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo announced the creation of the Iran Action Group that will be responsible for overseeing the Washington’s response to what he called are Tehran’s destabilizing activities.

Pompeo said the group will effectively coordinate efforts to counter Iran’s behavior and change it while addressing all manifestations of threats by Tehran.

NIAC urged the US government to change its course on the nuclear accord and return to the diplomatic table.

"[The US government should] end the outrageous ban on Iranians obtaining visas, and mitigate the snapback of sanctions that hurt the Iranian people and many in the United States," the statement said.

In addition, NIAC accused the United States for seeking to sabotage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement, which the group characterized as a "successful nonproliferation agreement."

In May, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would exit the JCPOA, which stipulates the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The remaining parties to the nuclear agreement — the European Union, China, Russia, France, Germany and Great Britain — have denounced the US move and committed themselves to preserving the deal.