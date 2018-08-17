Register
17 August 2018
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens to a question during a press conference in New York on September 20, 2017, on the sideline of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General assembly

    US 'Iranian Group' Established to 'Close Off Diplomatic Ramps' - Advocacy Group

    © AFP 2018 / Seth Wenig
    Middle East
    103

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will try to destabilize Iran and disrupt diplomatic efforts to solve problems via the newly created Iran Action Group at the Department of State, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement.

    "The State Department’s new ‘Iran Action Group’ is nothing more than an attempt to bypass the [agency’s] civil servant experts to implement [Secretary of State Michael] Pompeo’s dangerous vision to destabilize Iran and close off diplomatic ramps," the statement said on Thursday.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. President Donald Trump look at Pompeo's West Point cadet handbook from his time at the U.S. Military Academy in the 1980s after Pompeo read a prayer from the book at the start of a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US Unveils 'Iran Action Group' for Post-Nuke Deal Policy
    Earlier in the day, Pompeo announced the creation of the Iran Action Group that will be responsible for overseeing the Washington’s response to what he called are Tehran’s destabilizing activities.

    Pompeo said the group will effectively coordinate efforts to counter Iran’s behavior and change it while addressing all manifestations of threats by Tehran.

    NIAC urged the US government to change its course on the nuclear accord and return to the diplomatic table.

    "[The US government should] end the outrageous ban on Iranians obtaining visas, and mitigate the snapback of sanctions that hurt the Iranian people and many in the United States," the statement said.

    Mike Pompeo, secretario de Estado de EEUU
    © REUTERS / Alex Wroblewski
    Pompeo Vows to 'Enforce' US Sanctions Against Iran - Reports
    In addition, NIAC accused the United States for seeking to sabotage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement, which the group characterized as a "successful nonproliferation agreement."

    In May, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would exit the JCPOA, which stipulates the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. The remaining parties to the nuclear agreement — the European Union, China, Russia, France, Germany and Great Britain — have denounced the US move and committed themselves to preserving the deal.

    Tags:
    disruption, diplomacy, Iran Action Group, National Iranian American Council (NIAC), Iran, United States
