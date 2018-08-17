Putin, Erdogan May Hold Bilateral Meeting in Tehran – Reports

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the Syrian settlement will take place in Tehran in early September, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday.
In June, Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement in phone talks.
Last week, Erdogan emphasized in an article for The New York Times that Ankara might seek new friends and allies if it does not see more respect and reciprocity in bilateral ties with Washington.
"Before it is too late, Washington must give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives. Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies," Erdogan stressed in the article.
In early August, Washington froze the assets of two Turkish ministers who allegedly contributed to human rights abuses in the country. On Friday, US President Donald Trump authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a new historiclow. Ankara said it would not tolerate US policies and imposed retaliatory import duties on 22 US goods.
