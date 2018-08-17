Register
17 August 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C-R) enter a hall to start their meeting with Russian and Turkish entrepreneurs in Konstantinovsky Palace outside Saint Petersburg on August 9, 2016

    Putin, Erdogan May Hold Bilateral Meeting in Tehran – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Middle East
    A Turkish presidential spokesman said a new summit by the three guarantor states of the Syrian peace process was set for early September. Russian newspaper Izvestia cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that a separate meeting by Russian and Turkish presidents could take place on the sidelines of the Tehran talks.

    The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the Syrian settlement will take place in Tehran in early September, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday.

    In June, Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement in phone talks.

    The all-altitude radar (center) and anti-aircraft missile containers (left) of the S-400 Triumph air defense regiment. File photo
    © Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
    Turkey's Erdogan Offers Putin to Jointly Produce New Gen S-500 Missile System
    Erdogan said earlier that his relationship with Putin helped Russia and Turkey initiate several rounds of talks with between Syrian government and rebels within the Astana process framework, and achieve good results in the fight against "terrorists" in Syria’s Kurdish-dominated northwest.

    Last week, Erdogan emphasized in an article for The New York Times that Ankara might seek new friends and allies if it does not see more respect and reciprocity in bilateral ties with Washington.

    "Before it is too late, Washington must give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives. Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies," Erdogan stressed in the article.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin talks on the phone. File photo
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Source Reveals Details of Erdogan, Putin Phone Call Over Iran Nuclear Deal
    US-Turkish bilateral relations have deteriorated over US pastor Andrew Brunson's detention in Turkey since 2016. Brunson, who was arrested on suspicion of ties to the Gulen movement, which is accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey, was released from prison in late July and placed under house arrest.

    In early August, Washington froze the assets of two Turkish ministers who allegedly contributed to human rights abuses in the country. On Friday, US President Donald Trump authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a new historiclow. Ankara said it would not tolerate US policies and imposed retaliatory import duties on 22 US goods.

    Tags:
    meeting, cooperation, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Tehran
