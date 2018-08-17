Putin, Erdogan May Hold Bilateral Meeting in Tehran – Reports

A Turkish presidential spokesman said a new summit by the three guarantor states of the Syrian peace process was set for early September. Russian newspaper Izvestia cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that a separate meeting by Russian and Turkish presidents could take place on the sidelines of the Tehran talks.

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the Syrian settlement will take place in Tehran in early September, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday.

In June, Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain close cooperation on the Syrian settlement in phone talks.

Erdogan said earlier that his relationship with Putin helped Russia and Turkey initiate several rounds of talks with between Syrian government and rebels within the Astana process framework, and achieve good results in the fight against "terrorists" in Syria’s Kurdish-dominated northwest.

Last week, Erdogan emphasized in an article for The New York Times that Ankara might seek new friends and allies if it does not see more respect and reciprocity in bilateral ties with Washington.

"Before it is too late, Washington must give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives. Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies," Erdogan stressed in the article.

US-Turkish bilateral relations have deteriorated over US pastor Andrew Brunson's detention in Turkey since 2016. Brunson, who was arrested on suspicion of ties to the Gulen movement, which is accused of orchestrating the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey, was released from prison in late July and placed under house arrest.

In early August, Washington froze the assets of two Turkish ministers who allegedly contributed to human rights abuses in the country. On Friday, US President Donald Trump authorized the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively, which resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a new historiclow. Ankara said it would not tolerate US policies and imposed retaliatory import duties on 22 US goods.

