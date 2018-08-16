Yemen School Bus Attack 1 of Over 50 Strikes on Civil Vehicles in 2018 - Reports

According to the Yemen Data Project, an independent observation team, the Saudi-led coalition has carried out a total of 55 airstrikes on civilian vehicles in January-July, The Guardian reported.
What is more, data from Human Rights Watch suggests that the Joint Incidents Assessment Team, established in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to monitor and probe into incidents involving civilian casualties, confirms the account of events presented by the Saudi-led coalition almost in every case, the news outlet added.
Last Thursday, an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the northern province of Saada hit a bus carrying children from a summer camp, killing 50 people and injuring 77 others, with the majority of victims being minors.
