Yemen School Bus Attack 1 of Over 50 Strikes on Civil Vehicles in 2018 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on a school bus in the Yemeni province of Saada was just one of more than 50 airstrikes on civilian vehicles conducted by the Arab states since the beginning of the year, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the Yemen Data Project, an independent observation team, the Saudi-led coalition has carried out a total of 55 airstrikes on civilian vehicles in January-July, The Guardian reported.

What is more, data from Human Rights Watch suggests that the Joint Incidents Assessment Team, established in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to monitor and probe into incidents involving civilian casualties, confirms the account of events presented by the Saudi-led coalition almost in every case, the news outlet added.

Last Thursday, an airstrike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in the northern province of Saada hit a bus carrying children from a summer camp, killing 50 people and injuring 77 others, with the majority of victims being minors.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. According to the UN figures, more than three years of conflict have claimed lives of over 6,500 people.