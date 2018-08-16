Yemeni Deputy Minister Accuses Iran of Supplying Ballistic Missiles to Houthis

Iran has repeatedly denied that it provides Houthis with weapons, while however, admitting to politically supporting the Shiite movement that has been fighting the government of President Hadi and a Saudi-led coalition.

The Yemeni deputy defense minister Abdel Kader al-Amudi has accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to the Shiite Houthi movement and assisting the rebels in modernizing old rockets.

"Iran is directly involved in the ongoing war. Tehran supplies the Houthis with ballistic missiles and helps them to improve those missiles that were previously used by the Yemeni army, which have now come into the possession of the rebels," the official stated.

READ MORE: Yemen's Houthis Declare Two-Week Halt of Military Ops in Red Sea — Official

He also noted that only small groups of the foreign forces, from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Sudan assist the government in its fight against the Houthis, while the overwjelming majority of the government forces consists of the Yemeni soldiers.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Saudi-Led Coalition Blames Houthi Rebels for Yemen Port Deaths

The country has been engulfed in an ongoing conflict between the government and the predominantly Shia-led Houthi movement. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Yemeni President Hadi's request. The movement has repeatedly launched missiles from Yemeni territory targeting different cities in Saudi Arabia over the course of the conflict.