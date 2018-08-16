Yemeni Deputy Minister Accuses Iran of Supplying Ballistic Missiles to Houthis

The Yemeni deputy defense minister Abdel Kader al-Amudi has accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to the Shiite Houthi movement and assisting the rebels in modernizing old rockets.
"Iran is directly involved in the ongoing war. Tehran supplies the Houthis with ballistic missiles and helps them to improve those missiles that were previously used by the Yemeni army, which have now come into the possession of the rebels," the official stated.
He also noted that only small groups of the foreign forces, from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Sudan assist the government in its fight against the Houthis, while the overwjelming majority of the government forces consists of the Yemeni soldiers.
