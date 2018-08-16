Pompeo, De Mistura Agree Syrian Reconstruction Talks Premature - State Dept

"Pompeo and Special Envoy de Mistura agreed that all parties needed to move ahead on the political track and that any discussion of reconstruction was premature absent a political solution leading unalterably to both constitutional reform and free and fair elections as described in UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the release said after their meeting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Syria's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry has developed a strategy to provide the country with energy resources until 2033.
Syrian Public Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf said earlier that the authorities were making every effort to rehabilitate the Syrian industry in order to provide the country's population with commodities and to create new employment.
Syrians have been gradually returning to their homes over the recent months due to the reconstruction of destroyed social infrastructure in the country, while the overall situation has reportedly became more peaceful and stable.
The Syrian civil war has been raging for over seven years, with government forces fighting numerous terror groups and opposition factions. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow is assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
