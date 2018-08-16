Saudi Authorities Exchanged Fire With Daesh Supporter Near Riyadh

A spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabian authorities exchanged fire with a man who harbors "Islamic State ideology" in al-Bukayriyah City, which is about a three-and-one-half-hour drive outside the capital, Riyadh.

The man was "neutralized" by authorities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The assailant was wearing what appeared to be a vest strapped with explosives. He was wounded by authorities and taken to the hospital.

Saudi Arabia has seen relative stability since the outbreak of the Arab Spring in late 2010. In 2014, 62 people involved in a terror cell planning assassinations in the country, mostly Saudi citizens, were discovered, some with ties to Daesh and al-Qaeda.

In 2015, a suicide bomber attacked a Shia mosque, killing some 21 people. Daesh claimed to have been behind the bombing some time later. In October of that year, a Saudi national who had recently returned from fighting with Daesh in Syria, killed two inside another Shia mosque with suicide bombs.

© AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE Saudi Security Forces Report Daesh Terrorist Cell Elimination in Riyadh

Daesh also claimed responsibility for a car bombing attack in Riyadh in 2016 which claimed no lives.

Two Daesh terrorists were killed by police in 2017 in a Riyadh suburb while they were wanted for previous terroristic acts. They had previously been released under a terrorist rehabilitation program in the country.

Later in 2017, a police officer was killed by a Daesh member, who was then killed by authorities.