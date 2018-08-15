Register
00:20 GMT +316 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldats israéliens

    Palestinian Journalist Detained by IDF for Showing Its Troops at Work

    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 07

    Israeli security forces have continued their campaign against Palestinian journalists, arresting a Palestine TV reporter early Wednesday for filming Israeli soldiers.

    Ali Dar Ali, a reporter for Palestinian Authority-run Palestine TV, was arrested in an early morning raid in his hometown of Burham, north of Ramallah in the West Bank, official PA news site Wafa reported. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson claimed Dar Ali was detained for inciting violence against Israeli soldiers "in videos he published of them while they were operating."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov, Pool
    Netanyahu Calls 'Nation-State Law' Protests a Threat to the Existence of Israel

    Early Tuesday morning, Dar Ali had livestreamed two videos on Facebook of IDF soldiers operating in the al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, the Times of Israel noted.

    In neither of those videos does Dar Ali explicitly call for violence against the IDF.

    Dar Ali is the seventh Palestinian journalist to be arrested by Israeli security forces in the last two weeks. Beginning on July 30, dawn raids saw Israelis forces detain both broadcast journalists at al-Quds TV, which Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman declared a terrorist organization earlier that month, as well as independent journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists noted in an August 7 statement.

    "Israel has been relentless in its assault on the Palestinian press," CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour said in the August 7 statement. "Declaring a media outlet a terrorist organization set the tone for the country's latest crackdown on Palestinian journalists. We call on Israeli authorities to disclose charges against the seven journalists arrested over the past week or release them and allow them to work freely."

    Al-Awda, one of four ships on its way to Gaza in support of the Great Return March, departs from Copenhagen, Denmark.
    © International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza/ Facebook
    Israel Making Gaza Uninhabitable to Expel Palestinians - Activist

    The Palestine Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) also protested Dar Ali's detention. "These measures are intended to silence the Palestinian voice and dim the picture so that it [the Israeli military] can commit its crimes without any noise," said the PBC statement, noting that "such measures will not deter us or stop us from doing our national duty toward our cause."

    Other journalists who were detained but have since been released told Wafa that security services brought "volumes of their work" to interrogations in an attempt to justify their detention and imprisonment with anything they had ever said that might be construed as an incitement to violence. Wafa noted that this was a way to intimidate and silence journalists in order to stop them from exposing and documenting Israeli violations in the West Bank and Gaza.

    Related:

    Israel Closes 2014 War Crimes Probe Without Criminal Charges – Reports
    Israel Strikes Terror Squad That Launched Arson Balloons From Gaza - IDF
    Deliberate Lies: Israel Accuses BBC of Biased Coverage, Set to File Complaint
    Israeli Jets Attack Over 140 Targets in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Report
    Israel Hijacks Humanitarian Ship, Imprisons Crew of Activists
    Tags:
    journalist crackdown, filming, arrested journalists, CPJ, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss World Winners: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout Years
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse