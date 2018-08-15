Israel Closes 2014 War Crimes Probe Without Criminal Charges – Reports

During Black Friday on August 1, 2014, some 70 Palestinian civilians were killed as a result of the IDF sharply intensifying attacks after the Palestinian Hamas movement broke ceasefire by killing two Israeli servicemen and kidnapping another one. The Israeli response was believed by many to be disproportionate.
READ MORE: Mystery Revealed? Israel Possibly Tested Nuclear Weapons in Indian Ocean
The IDF legal division found that the operation consisted of two parts, none of which separately violated the rules of war, according to the outlet.
Other 60 people who could have been civilians or Hamas operatives, according to the IDF, were killed in other numerous clashes rather relating to the end of the ceasefire than to the incident with the Hamas initial attack itself.
In 2014, the latest large-scale Israeli military operation took place in the Gaza Strip, when over 2,200 Palestinians and 73 Israelis were killed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)