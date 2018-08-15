Blast Hits Shiite Area in Kabul, Casualties Feared - Reports

A suspected suicide bomber has blown himself up near an educational facility in the western part of the Afghan capital, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Wednesday.

According to Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai, casualties are possible, but the details of the incident are still unknown. Meanwhile, the Pajhwok Afghan News has reported that 10 people have died and at least 20 were injured due to the explosion. According to the agency, almost all the victims of the attack were students.

The blast comes amid reports of numerous attacks in various parts of the country, carried out by the Taliban* movement.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The central government has been fighting against militant groups, including the Taliban radical movement, who has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh* terrorist group.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) and Taliban are terrorist organizations, banned in Russia.