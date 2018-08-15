IDF Confirms Reopening of Kerem Shalom Crossing Into Gaza

The Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza will reopen Wednesday, in accordance with the decision made by the Defense Ministry, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday the crossing would reopen if the situation on the border was calm.

"Following the decision of the Minister of Defense, Mr. Avigdor Liberman, in consultation with the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, the main cargo crossing into Gaza, the Kerem Shalom crossing, will be re-opened this morning for full activity," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF added that "the designated fishing zone off the Gaza Strip will be expanded to nine nautical miles," or 10.3 miles.

When Israel began the blockade of Gaza in 2007, the fishing zone limit was about six nautical miles. In October last year, Israel temporarily extended the limit to nine nautical miles in one sector of Gaza Strip.

The current wave of tension between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border has been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel, dubbed the Great March of Return. Over 160 Palestinians were killed in clashes since that time.

Last Wednesday, Palestinians launched about 180 rockets and mortar shells from Gaza, injuring seven Israelis, while the IDF responded with over 150 airstrikes aimed at military targets in the Gaza Strip.