Yemen's Taiz Governor Injured as Roadside Bomb Hits Motorcade – Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A roadside bomb on Tuesday hit a motorcade of the head of Yemen’s Taiz governorate, injuring governor Amin Ahmed Mahmoud and his bodyguards, a source in the Aden administration told Sputnik.

"An explosive device went off as the motorcade of Taiz Governor Amin Ahmed Mahmoud was passing by … in the Al Mansura district [of Aden governorate]," the source said.

According to the source, the governor and several of his bodyguards have sustained injuries.

Prior to the incident, the governor visited the house of a local military leader, while several days before, he took part in a meeting chaired by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in Aden, where the latter discussed with the military the liberation of Taiz governorate from Houthi militants, the source said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebels at Hadi's request since March 2015.