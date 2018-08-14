Yemen's Taiz Governor Injured as Roadside Bomb Hits Motorcade – Source

"An explosive device went off as the motorcade of Taiz Governor Amin Ahmed Mahmoud was passing by … in the Al Mansura district [of Aden governorate]," the source said.
According to the source, the governor and several of his bodyguards have sustained injuries.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the rebels at Hadi's request since March 2015.
