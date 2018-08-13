Suicide Bombing Near Election Office in Afghanistan Kills at Least One – Reports

Afghanistan has long been in a state of political turmoil due to the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by terrorist groups active in the country.

At least one police officer was killed and another was injured after a suicide bomber set off an explosive near the election office of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Monday, Reuters reported, citing the election commission's official.

At that time dozens of people gathered around the election office to protest against the disqualification of one of the candidates over alleged ties to "illegal armed groups."

Parliamentary election in Afghanistan is slated for October. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban* movement to participate in the parliamentary and local elections in order to resolve the years-long conflict. Taliban, however, rejected the offer, stating that people have been "cheated" at the previous vote. The movement also urged to boycott the elections as the country is "occupied."

*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia