Suicide Bombing Near Election Office in Afghanistan Kills at Least One – Reports

At least one police officer was killed and another was injured after a suicide bomber set off an explosive near the election office of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Monday, Reuters reported, citing the election commission's official.
READ MORE: Over 100 Dead, 133 Injured During Attack on Afghan City of Ghazni — Reports
Parliamentary election in Afghanistan is slated for October. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban* movement to participate in the parliamentary and local elections in order to resolve the years-long conflict. Taliban, however, rejected the offer, stating that people have been "cheated" at the previous vote. The movement also urged to boycott the elections as the country is "occupied."
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)