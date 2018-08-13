Register
11:07 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at a currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015

    Ankara Vows to Roll Out 'Action Plan' to Counter 'Underhand Plot' Against Turkey

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The exchange rate of the Turkish lira reached an all-time low after the US's move to double the steel and aluminum tariffs already in place against imports from Turkey. President Erdogan called the collapse of the lira "a plot against Ankara," stressing that the Turkish people won't give in.

    Ankara is ready to roll out an "action plan" to respond to a record plunge in the Turkish lira's value amid the ongoing crisis in Turkish-US relations, according to Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

    "Our institutions will take necessary action from Monday in order to relieve the markets," he pointed out, adding that the action plan would include "the state of our banks and the small and medium size enterprises" which were hardest hit by the lira's collapse.

    READ MORE: US Mulls More Sanctions Against Turkey as Talks on Pastor Brunson Fail – Reports

    His remarks came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored that "the aim of the operation is to make Turkey surrender in all areas, from finance to politics."

    "We are once again facing a political, underhand plot. With God's permission we will overcome this," Erdogan stressed.

    In his recent op-ed for the New York Times, Erdogan warned the US against disrespecting Turkey's sovereignty and sticking to "the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives."

    READ MORE: Turkey Using Arrested US Pastor as 'Bargaining Chip' With Washington — Scholar

    "Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies. You can never bring this nation in line with the language of threats," Erdogan underlined.

    Meanwhile on Monday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that it is taking the necessary legal measures against social media statements which create a negative perception of the economy.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, while praising "the very strong dollar" and referring to the Turkish lira's collapse.

    The Turkish lira proceeded to lose more than 16 percent of its value against the US dollar, reaching an all-time low following Trump's announcement.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Warns US Could Lose Partner if Doesn't Change Attitude Toward Turkey

    Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump
    © REUTERS / Asin Bulbul/Kevin Lamarque
    US Sanctions Will Further Isolate Washington on Int'l Scene – Erdogan Spokesman
    Washington earlier imposed sanctions against Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu for participating in the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is suspected of being connected to the Fethullah Gulen movement. Gulen is in turn accused of orchestrating the failed 2016 military coup in Turkey.

    With Washington claiming that Brunson was jailed unlawfully, Ankara pledges to freeze the US Justice and Interior Secretaries' assets in Turkey in retaliation for the sanctions.

    Related:

    Turkey Refuses to Tolerate Threats as US Warns of Sanctions Over Detained Pastor
    US to Temporarily Freeze F-35 Transfers to Turkey Amid S-400 Row
    If US Doesn't Plan on Attacking Turkey, It Shouldn't Fear S-400 Deal – Analyst
    Erdogan Says Turkey to Freeze Assets of US Justice, Interior Ministers
    Tags:
    lira, action plan, markets, crisis, relations, Berat Albayrak, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Flying High: Day-to-Day Life of Russia's Air Forces
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse