Weapons Depot Blast Reported in Syria, 39 Civilians Feared Dead

Syria’s Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday that an explosion at a weapons depot in the Idlib province has claimed the lives of 39 civilians, including 12 children.

Some 45 civilians have been reportedly injured, while 13 more have been rescued from under the debris of the building.

The blast occurred in Sarmada district, where civilians displaced from the Homs province live. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Late last month, Syrian President Bashar Assad pointed out that the liberation of Idlib, which sits on the border with Turkey, was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations.

Since 2017, the Idlib province has been included in the northern de-escalation zone created under the Astana reconciliation process. Most of the province is currently occupied by a disparate collection of militant groups, including al-Nusra Front.* With the liberation of broad areas of southern Syria earlier this month, Idlib has become one of the last anti-government strongholds in Syria.

*al-Nusra Front, a terrorist group banned in numerous countries, including Russia.