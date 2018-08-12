Over 100 Dead, 133 Injured During Attack on Afghan City of Ghazni - Reports

Ninety of the deceased were military or law enforcement, while 13 were civilians, according to 1TV broadcaster.
According to Tolo News outlet, the clashes in Ghazni are ongoing, but key government buildings are still under control of the central authorities.
Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
