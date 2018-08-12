Russia Registers Ceasefire Violations in Syrian Latakia, Hama Provinces, Aleppo

“Over the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked Royset-Rushu (twice), Bait-Smayra, Msibin, Safsafa and Barisha, as well as positions of SAA [Syrian Arab Army] near the settlements of Chiftlin-Hanifa and Mamuhiyah (Latakia province), a research center (twice), the Academy of Assad, the al-Hamdaniyah district (five times) in the city of Aleppo, as well as the Khalfa settlement in the Hama province,” the center said in a daily bulletin.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.
