Register
01:30 GMT +312 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    Iran to Receive Second Batch of Enriched Uranium for Tehran Nuclear Reactor

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran will soon receive a second batch of 20 percent-enriched uranium which has been kept in Russia under the nuclear deal and now will be used at the Tehran nuclear reactor, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization spokesman, said on Saturday.

    Under the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Tehran agreed to get rid of medium-enriched uranium and drastically decrease its stockpile of low-enriched uranium. In April, Iran warned that, in the event the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, it would be technically prepared to produce higher-enriched uranium, which it was able to do before the deal took effect.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2018 / Atta Kenare
    Iranian FM: 'US Can Only Blame Itself' for Ending Talks on Nuclear Deal
    "When we were inking the nuclear deal, we stopped production of 20 percent-fuel and deposited the excessive fuel in Russia in nearly 10 batches. We received the first batch nearly seven months ago and the second batch is about to be transferred back to Iran. Any of these batches can be used for nearly one year and therefore, we have 20 percent-fuel for Tehran Reactor for at least seven to eight years," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

    The official noted that Iran agreed to halt production of uranium on the condition that the fuel will be supplied from abroad.

    "If the nuclear deal remains alive, the other sides should sell us the fuel and if the nuclear deal dies, then we would feel unimpeded to produce the 20 percent-fuel ourselves," Kamalvandi added, as quoted by the agency.

    US President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May. The other signatories to the deal — Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union — have agreed that the deal needs to be preserved.

    READ MORE: Iran Ready to Boost Uranium Enrichment if Talks With EU Fail — Official

    On Tuesday, the United States reinstated sanctions targeting Iran's trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchase of US dollars as well as automotive sector. A second batch of US sanctions against Tehran will be reinstated in November.

    Related:

    Iran Still Awaits for EU Proposals on Preserving Nuclear Deal - Tehran
    Iran's Rouhani to Discuss Nuclear Deal During Visits to Switzerland, Austria
    Israel Holds Iran Missile Strike Simulations at its Nuclear Reactors – Reports
    Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With US After Return to Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    uranium, nuclear reactor, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Discover New Worlds and Empires: Most Interesting Parks From Pole to Pole
    Discover New Worlds and Empires: Most Interesting Parks From Pole to Pole
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse