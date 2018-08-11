Israel Strikes Terror Squad That Launched Arson Balloons From Gaza - IDF

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the strike was a response to the attack of a terrorist squad that was launching arson balloons from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The attack took place amid the recently escalated violence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, resulting in the exchange of fire.

The situation in the Gaza Strip has once again sharply deteriorated; on Wednesday, the Palestinians began intensely shelling Israel in response, as they claim, to the murder of two Palestinian fighters by Israelis.

According to the Israeli military, about 180 rockets and mortar shells were fired from the territory during the latest round of escalation; Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense system intercepted 30 of them, but several shells exploded in the settlements, seven people were wounded.

Israel views the launch of arson balloons into its territories as a Palestinian terrorist campaign and responds with military force and economic sanctions.

Confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli authorities have been escalating for several weeks, leading to talks as recently as Thursday that suggested a war in Gaza was on the horizon.