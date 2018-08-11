Israel Strikes Terror Squad That Launched Arson Balloons From Gaza - IDF

The attack took place amid the recently escalated violence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, resulting in the exchange of fire.
The situation in the Gaza Strip has once again sharply deteriorated; on Wednesday, the Palestinians began intensely shelling Israel in response, as they claim, to the murder of two Palestinian fighters by Israelis.
Israel views the launch of arson balloons into its territories as a Palestinian terrorist campaign and responds with military force and economic sanctions.
Confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli authorities have been escalating for several weeks, leading to talks as recently as Thursday that suggested a war in Gaza was on the horizon.
