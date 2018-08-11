Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Eliminate Terrorist Cell in Country's Northwest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Saturday that it had dismantled a terrorist cell in the country's northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, killing 11 militants.

"Last night, an equipped terror cell, ... whose members were trying to infiltrate into the country through Oshnaviyeh border region to create insecurity and carry out sabotage operations, was ambushed by the brave and zealous warriors of the Hamzeh Seyyedoshohada HQ of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and 11 terrorists were killed while a number of them were injured," the statement read as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The Iranian forces also seized a large amount of ammunition and weapons during the operation, according to the statement.

Iranian media reported earlier this week citing the Intelligence Ministry that the Iranian security forces had successfully thwarted two terrorist attacks in the western province of Kurdistan and southern province of Khuzestan.

