Syrian Air Defenses Engage 'Hostile Target' Near Damascus - Reports

Syrian state media outlet SANA is reporting that the country's air defense system successfully downed a target fly over a Damascus suburb.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency's reporter, air defences countered a "hostile target" which had breached Syrian air space west of the capital Damascus.

The target was destroyed over Deir al-Ashair area, the state-run news agency said. There were no immediate reports as to what it was.

Previously, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview that Syria will continue beefing up its air defenses.

Assad said back then that he did not exclude another US strike anytime as long as the United States continued to violate international laws.

Earlier this month, another report of the army's air defense systems engaging hostile targets in the southwest of the city emerged. Syrian military sources said that they shot down two Israeli reconnaissance drones to the west of Damascus.