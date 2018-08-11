Syrian Air Defenses Engage 'Hostile Target' Near Damascus - Reports

According to Syrian Arab News Agency's reporter, air defences countered a "hostile target" which had breached Syrian air space west of the capital Damascus.
Previously, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview that Syria will continue beefing up its air defenses.
Assad said back then that he did not exclude another US strike anytime as long as the United States continued to violate international laws.
READ MORE: Russian Air Defenses Destroy UAV Launched by Syrian Militants at Hmeymim Base
Earlier this month, another report of the army's air defense systems engaging hostile targets in the southwest of the city emerged. Syrian military sources said that they shot down two Israeli reconnaissance drones to the west of Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)