21:16 GMT +310 August 2018
    A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister towards Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration along the border east of Gaza City on July 6, 2018

    Palestinian Doctor Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza – Ministry

    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    Middle East
    0 01

    GAZA (Sputnik) - A Palestinian doctor was killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, while 84 people were injured, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qedra said.

    "A doctor was killed, while another 84 people were injured," Qedra said.

    READ MORE: Israeli Airstrikes Hit 12 Palestinian Targets in Gaza Strip

    About 9,000 Palestinians have gathered along the Israeli-Gaza Strip border, the protests are accompanied by attacks on Israeli troops, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

    "Approx 9,000 rioters are gathered along the security fence between Gaza and Israel. They are burning tires and hurling rocks, explosive devices, and firebombs at IDF troops and the security fence… A number of terrorists hurled a grenade at IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip. No IDF troops were injured. In response to the violent riots, IDF tanks struck two Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the press service said on Twitter.

    According to the IDF, the Israeli troops are responding with riot dispersal means and acting in accordance with standard operating procedures.

    A Palestinian Hamas military policeman inspects the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched Wednesday from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    ‘Murderous Terrorist Group': Israeli Minister Reportedly Urges Targeted Killings of Hamas Leaders After Gaza Violence
    Israel and Palestine have been exchanging fire since late Wednesday, with the IDF saying that Palestinians launched about 180 rockets and mortar shells from Gaza, injuring seven Israelis, while the IDF responded with over 150 airstrikes aimed at military targets in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian health authorities have claimed that 12 people were injured as a result of the airstrikes and three people died, including a woman and a child.

    The current wave of tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel, dubbed the Great March of Return. The recent disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into the Israeli territories.

