US Denies Claims of Civilian Casualties Near Afghan City of Kunduz - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Reports of civilian casualties following a July 19 US airstrike near the Afghan city of Kunduz have been refuted following an investigation, US Forces-Afghanistan said in a press release on Friday.

"After carefully considering all relevant and reasonably available information, which included a review of the Afghan government’s report of findings, our investigation found no credible information to corroborate the allegations," US Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell said in the release.

The US investigation began July 24, following allegations that US airstrikes in defense of Afghan forces during Afghan-led ground offensive operations the in Chahar Darah district, Kunduz province, had led to civilian casualties.

Media reports quoting area residents and local officials claimed a US airstrike had killed 14 members of a family.

After the US combat operation in Afghanistan ended in 2014, US forces have remained in an advisory capacity to help train Afghan troops and provide assistance in counter-terrorism missions.