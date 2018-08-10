Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Ballistic Rockets Fired by Houthis - Reports

Saudi Arabia's air defense intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group on Friday. The attack targeted its southern Jizan province, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Earlier, the Houthis' Masirah TV broadcaster the militants had fired a number of ballistic missiles on the Saudi city of Jizan, as well as one rocket, aimed to hit a Saudi military base in the Aseer province. Both Jizan and Aseer provinces are located on the Saudi-Yemeni border.

The attack took place just two days after a similar shelling of the Jizan province.

The Saudi city of Jizan and surrounding territories have been the object of numerous missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. However, the Saudi defense systems manage to intercept a large number of them.

The Houthi movement continues to oppose the Saudi-led coalition's involvement in the Yemeni war, aimed at the restoration of the power of Yemen's president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. The latter was forced to flee the country.

Currently, Yemeni pro-government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition of Gulf States, have suspended their advance into the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Their military operation, aimed at gaining control of the city, began on June 13 after the Houthis ignored the government's offer for a peaceful settlement, which expired on June 12. The government stated that it had exhausted all available political and diplomatic means to make the rebels withdraw from the port.

