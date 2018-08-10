Erdogan Holds Talks With Iranian Leader's Chief of Staff Amid US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the Iranian president's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, in Ankara to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and US sanctions against Tehran, Tasnim News Agency reported on Friday.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the meeting took place late on Thursday as part of Vaezi's one-day visit. The two sides have discussed the escalated tensions between Iran and the United States following Washington's decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimposition of sanctions that had been previously lifted under the agreement.

Vaezi told the Turkish leader that Tehran was determined to resist Washington's pressure until the United States regrets its decision. He also handed over a written message from the Iranian president to Erdogan.

The Turkish leader, in turn, stated Ankara's readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation with Tehran.

The outlet added that during his stay, the chief of staff also had meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and a number of other senior officials.

On Wednesday, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that Ankara would continue buying Iranian gas under the exiting contract, which provides for the annual supply of 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas, despite the US sanctions.

On Tuesday, the first package of US sanctions against Iran was reinstated. The sanctions target Iran's acquisition of dollar bank notes, trade in gold and other metals, transactions related to the Iranian rial, as well as the other countries' transactions and trade activities with Iran.

The second wave of sanctions is set to take effect on November 4, targeting Iran's oil exports and energy sector, among others.