Taliban Storm Ghazni Provincial Capital in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taliban militants launched an attack early on Friday on the capital of the southeastern Ghazni province in Afghanistan, local authorities said.

Ghazni police chief Farid Ahmad Mashal was cited as saying by the Tolo News that the onslaught had been repelled, rejecting Taliban claims that its fighters had entered Ghazni City.

He said clashes continued on the outskirts of the provincial capital in Khogyani, Khwaja Omari and Zanakhan. A major highway linking the city to Kabul was reportedly closed.

Afghanistan has been in an unstable political, social and security situation for years due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group, which carry out attacks all over the war-torn country.

