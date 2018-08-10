Taliban Storm Ghazni Provincial Capital in Afghanistan

Ghazni police chief Farid Ahmad Mashal was cited as saying by the Tolo News that the onslaught had been repelled, rejecting Taliban claims that its fighters had entered Ghazni City.
Afghanistan has been in an unstable political, social and security situation for years due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group, which carry out attacks all over the war-torn country.
Taliban and Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) are terrorist groups, banned in Russia.
