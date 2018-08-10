UN Chief Calls for Independent Probe Into Airstrike on School Bus in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent and prompt investigation into the deadly Saudi-led coalition deadly airstrike that hit a bus carrying children, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press release.

"The Secretary-General condemns the air strike today by the coalition forces in Saada, which hit a busy market area in Majz District, and impacted a bus carrying children from a summer camp," Haq said on Thursday. "He calls for an independent and prompt investigation into this incident."

Earlier, Yemeni media reported that the Saudi-led coalition jets had struck a school bus at a busy market in Yemeni. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), citing local officials, a total of 50 people died in the attack, while another 77 were injured.

Leader of the Yemen's Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Houthi on Thursday urged Russia, China and France to hold an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting over the attack of the Saudi-led coalition, local media reported.

According to the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, the committee’s leader said that the coalition’s attack confirmed that the coalition rejects peace in the region.

US Department of State spokesperson earlier called on the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack.