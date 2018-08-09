Register
18:36 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore

    'Unreliable': Iran's Warns N Korean FM That US Can’t Be Trusted

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4110

    The landmark June meeting between US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Singapore is viewed by Tehran as just a publicity stunt following the US withdrawal from 2015 nuclear accord.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has cautioned North Korea's visiting Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho that the United States cannot be trusted, as it seeks a deal to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

    “The US administration’s performance these years has led the country to be considered untrustworthy and unreliable around the world, one that does not meet any of its obligations," Rouhani was quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as telling Ri on Wednesday.

    He added that “in the current situation, friendly countries should develop their relations and cooperation, mentioning the “close views” the two countries have traditionally held on many issues.

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Iran Likely to Become Next North Korea - US Ambassador to UN
    During the meeting with the Iranian president, Ri described Washington's pullout from the 2015 nuclear accord and reinstatement of sanctions on Tehran as an "action against international rules and regulations."

    "North Korea's strategic policy is to deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and confront unilateralism," he added.

    Earlier this week, Iran dismissed a last-minute offer from President Trump for talks as worthless and "a humiliation" after he re-imposed sanctions on Tehran despite protests from Washington's main European allies, Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia and China.

    North Korea’s top diplomat arrived in Tehran after attending a security conference in Singapore where he had bickered with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the slow implementation of an agreement reached during the historic US-North Korean summit in June.

    During the meeting Trump and Kim pledged to work towards North Korea's denuclearization.

    On Thursday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that progress on denuclearization promises made during the US-North Korea summit in June cannot be expected if the United States adheres to “old scenarios” that have failed.

    The state-run KCNA quoted a ministry spokesman as saying that Pyongyang’s commitment to implement the promises made at the summit has not changed.

    READ MORE: Iran to North Korea: Don't Trust ‘Deal-Breaker-in-Chief' Trump

    Related:

    Attacks, Tough Measures: Paris Compares Trump's Approach to Iran and North Korea
    Iran Likely to Become Next North Korea - US Ambassador to UN
    Tags:
    warning, meeting, North Korean foreign minister, Iranian president, Donald Trump, Ri Yong-ho, Hassan Rouhani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse