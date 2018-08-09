Register
15:32 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters throw stones towards Israeli forces during a demonstration along the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, east of Gaza city on July 27, 2018

    IDF Claim 'Confrontation' With Hamas 'Nearing' After Rocket Barrage – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Last night, Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza, claiming that it targeted infrastructure belonging to Hamas militants in response to the Palestinian organization launching around 150 rockets at Israel.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are considering the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported, citing an anonymous IDF officer. According to the source, Tel Aviv wants to achieve the same result as it did in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

    "We are rapidly nearing a confrontation. Hamas is making serious mistakes, and we may have to make it clear after four years that this path doesn't yield any results for it and isn't worth it," the source said.

    The IDF officer expressed confidence in the success of a possible future military operation, citing the greater "capabilities" of the Israeli armed forces. The source said that Israel would continue its strikes, as they "deeply affect" Hamas

    Last night, Israel conducted air raids on 140 "Hamas targets" in the Gaza Strip. Hamas claims that the airstrikes took the lives of a pregnant 23-year-old woman and her daughter. The air raids came in response to Hamas launching around 150 rockets at Israel, injuring seven people. The Israeli military reported that 25 of the rockets had been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, while most of the remaining missiles missed populated areas.

    READ MORE: WATCH Explosions Erupt as Israel Hits Targets in Gaza

    The tensions along the Gaza border began on March 30, when the Palestinians organized the so called "Great March of Return" — a series of demonstrations against the "Israeli occupation." The consequent clashes resulted in around 100 Palestinians killed, with many more injured. The IDF claimed that the demonstration was organized by Hamas in order to infiltrate Israeli territory and conduct attacks against its citizens.

    Israel and Hamas are sworn adversaries, as Tel Aviv considers the Palestinian movement, which opposes the Israeli state's right to exist, a terrorist organization. The last major confrontation between the two took place in 2014, when the IDF launched a major military operation in Gaza after an intensification of missile barrages being fired from its territory against Israel.

    Related:

    Gaza Militants Fire Scores of Rockets at Israel, IDF Reports
    Israel Attacks Palestinians Launching Flaming Balloons From Gaza - IDF
    IDF Aircraft Strikes Palestinians Launching Arson Balloons Across Gaza Border
    IDF Tank Strikes Hamas Outpost in Gaza Strip After Ceasefire Reached
    Palestinian Fire Kills Israeli Soldier Near Gaza Border - IDF
    Israeli Army Intercepts Two Out of Three Rockets Fired From Gaza - IDF
    Tags:
    airstrike, military confrontation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse