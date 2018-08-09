Air Strike on Yemen's Saada Targeted Missile Launchers - Reports

"Following an attack this morning on a bus driving children in Dahyan Market, northern Sa'ada, @ICRC_yemen- supported hospital has received dozens of dead and wounded. Under the international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict," the ICRC delegation in Yemen wrote on Twitter.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
It is high time for these relapsing tragedies to stop in #Yemen. No one should allow putting children in harm’s way and making them pay such an unacceptable price. Proud of @ICRC_ye and #Yemeni health teams in Saada doing their utmost to save lives. https://t.co/Tx9WW3Y5Kg— Robert Mardini (@RMardiniICRC) August 9, 2018
