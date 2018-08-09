Air Strike on Yemen's Saada Targeted Missile Launchers - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack on a bus carrying children in Yemen's northern Saada province killed and injured dozens on Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, calling on the conflicting sides to protect civilians.

"Following an attack this morning on a bus driving children in Dahyan Market, northern Sa'ada, @ICRC_yemen- supported hospital has received dozens of dead and wounded. Under the international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict," the ICRC delegation in Yemen wrote on Twitter.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Saudi-Led Coalition Blames Houthi Rebels for Yemen Port Deaths

Earlier in the day, Yemeni media reported that the Saudi-led coalition warplanes had struck a school bus at a busy market in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, a stronghold of Houthi rebels, who are engaged in violent conflict with the government supported by the coalition. The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that the attack killed 39 and wounded 51, mainly children.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.