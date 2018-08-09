Assad's Cancer-Hit Wife to Syrians: 'My Determination Stems From Your Strength'

Earlier this week, the official account for the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic tweeted that Bashar al-Assad’s wife Asma had begun treatment for early stage breast cancer.

The official Twitter account for the presidency published a statement by the British-born wife of the Syrian president, Asma Assad, alongside a picture of her smiling in a hospital:

“I belong to the people who taught the world steadfastness, strength and how to face difficulties. My determination stems from your determination and strength in the past years,” the caption in Arabic read.

"..أنا من هذا الشعب الذي علّم العالم الصمود والقوّة ومجابهة الصعاب.. وعزيمتي نابعة من عزيمتكم وثباتكم كلّ السنوات السابقة.."



السيدة #أسماء_الأسد pic.twitter.com/4zLBNzADRm

Asma’s words came shortly after people from across the world rushed to her Instagram account and the official Twitter account on presidential news to wish her a speedy recovery.

On August 8, the presidency published a photo of Bashar Assad smiling next to Asma in hospital as she sat with an IV in her left arm. The image came with a statement announcing that the First Lady had been diagnosed with a malignant breast tumor, which had been discovered in its early stages.

بقوة وثقة وإيمان.. السيدة #أسماء_الأسد تبدأ المرحلة الأولية لعلاج ورم خبيث بالثدي اكتشف مبكرا..



من القلب.. رئاسة الجمهورية والفريق العامل فيها يتمنون للسيدة أسماء الشفاء العاجل.. pic.twitter.com/W3vi9h1GUt

It was not specified where Asma was being treated, but Syrian state news agency SANA reported later that she was undergoing treatment at a Damascus military hospital.